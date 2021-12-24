Sergio Ramos’s message after his first expulsion with PSG and the reaction of the newspaper L’Équipe

2021-12-23
Sergio Ramos suffered his first expulsion with the PSG. The defender saw the red card in an unusual way in the game where his team could not beat one of the most modest clubs in the championship, the Lorient (1-1).
This is how the French league standings go
Bouquets started on the bench, but Pochettino He gave entry to 80. And only a minute later he saw the yellow for an iron to an opponent when he was in attack position. The second was received in 85 for cutting one against being the last man.
At that moment, when he was left with one less, the PSG lost the match, although he was finally able to score a point thanks to both Icardi in the last breath.
After the game, Bouquets wrote a message in which he regretted what happened, although he tried to draw a positive lesson so that it does not happen again. “Today is a new day to learn; tomorrow is a new day to improve. Always looking ahead. We continue! ”, He expressed on Twitter.
How did L’Équipe rate it?
The French newspaper, like every game, analyzed the performance of the soccer players of the PSG. In the case of Bouquets, published: “He tried to give verticality to the attacks. He did not resign, but he still thought that he was being refereed as in Real Madrid, being reprimanded very often on two occasions (81 ‘and 85’), which earned him his first expulsion ”.
Icardi rescued PSG in a match where Messi did not appear
The first months of the defender in Paris are being complicated. Since arriving from the Real Madrid He has not been able to have the desired continuity and has barely participated with his club (130 minutes in Ligue 1 and 45 in the French Cup) due to an injury, to which is now added the expulsion.