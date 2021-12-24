Shakira spoke with a “Spanish accent” and they did not forgive her: the VIDEO

The Colombian singer, Shakira (44 years old), gave an interview in which he spoke with a different accent and became the target of much criticism since his detractors did not forgive him for forgetting his native land.

Shakira spoke with the magazine Glamor Spain and there he made reference to his personal life and expanded on his relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué and the family they formed. He also specified numerous details about his career and the success of his son Milan on drums.

But, the main objective of the note was diverted and a simple interview marked a turning point in the life of the artist. It is that the way of expressing Shakira It generated a cataract of criticism since several of her followers claimed that the singer lost her native Colombian accent and adapted to Spanish.

“Shakira Spanish “,” I don’t feel like Shakira anymore “,” And what happened to this aunt? “,” Why does she talk like this? “,” She speaks according to the nationality of her partner “, were some of the thousands of comments that aimed against the Colombian

For now, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll -the singer’s first name-, has not commented on the matter. Here is the note so you can draw your own conclusions.