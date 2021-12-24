“She has very large ovaries!”: The drastic decision of “Doña Cuquita” after the death of Vicente Fernández

The Fernández matriarch did not care about her family’s opinion or plans. Although they did not agree with his decision, they had no choice but to accept.

Last Sunday, December 12, the renowned singer Vicente Fernández died after being hospitalized for four months due to a fall. During all that time, his wife María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as “Doña Cuquita”, never left him alone; thus culminating an eternal love story of almost 60 years.

In this sense, the reflectors turned towards her; because the public went out of their way to show their affection for the matriarch of the Fernández family and the headlines of the main newspapers worldwide recognized her courage and undoubted love for the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Recently, Alex Fernández – “Chente’s” grandson – gave some statements to the press, in which he confessed that his grandmother made a drastic decision just a few days after the artist’s death; which was not shared by the rest of the family, but they had no choice but to accept it and they could do little to change his mind.

“He has very large ovaries!”

Vicente’s widow decided to return alone to the ranch of “Los Tres Potrillos” and not detach from the place, where the one who continues to be the love of her life rests.

“I gave my opinion and said ‘you don’t have to let her go alone’. She was living in an apartment, while my grandfather was in the hospital. I said, ‘You have to be with her 24/7’, but she said she wanted to go to the ranch. My grandmother has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch. No one can say no to her, she is already at peace. It was a difficult duel, but we are assimilating it, ”Alex explained as he left the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Mexico, where Alejandro Fernández -his father- gave a concert.

At the same time, he explained that the mourning has been very deep and has led them to live very hard moments because they have to assimilate the absence of their grandfather, whom he was able to say goodbye to and whom he feels closer than ever.

"It's difficult, but little by little we are getting used to the idea because you don't believe it. The first few days I couldn't stop crying. Fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious; The first days I couldn't stop crying, but you keep getting mental. Now I feel that my grandfather is with me more than when he was in the hospital," he said.

The young man used one of the costumes of the interpreter of “Divine Women” and although it did not fit as he thought, it was not an impediment to wear it with pride. “I said: ‘I’m going to take it because it belongs to my grandfather’; it is very special to me. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. I love him with all my heart and I am very grateful to him for everything he did for me, he always took care of me ”, he concluded.

For his part, Gerardo Fernández, Vicente’s son, also broke the silence after the death of his father, ensuring that the family ranch “will continue to be the home of all the people.”

“The ranch belongs to the three of us and it will continue to be, it is the home of all the people who want to continue coming to know, that is why there is the fact that my father will stay here, so that whoever wants to come visit me Dad, this is the house of all the people, “he said in the middle, as quoted by the Mexican press.