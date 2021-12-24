Shooting leaves 12 injured in Final between Real Spain and Olimpia

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Final between Real Spain and Olímpia of the 2021 Opening Tournament of Honduran soccer was marked in the previous one by a strong brawl between the bars of both clubs, which even faced gunshots outside the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.

According to the last count, 12 fans were injured in the brawl, which forced his transfer to a hospital.

Shooting outside the Francisco Morazán Stadium. Real Spain and Olimpia fans hold on to shots. Several wounded are handled.

Both parties were cheering their clubs on accordingly, but around 4:20 p.m. local time (same time as the center of Mexico) a couple of people who were identified as fans of the aurinegro team started with hostilities by throwing rocks at the opponent’s bar.

Said action it only warmed the spirits of the animation groups that began to exchange blows and to throw objects at their rivals until they culminated in bullets, some of which hit their rivals.

In videos that appear on social networks you can see how it is the fans themselves who try to support the injured, while the security elements chose to step aside.

El Potro Gutiérrez is inside

Despite the strong brawl, the Final will be played with the presence of bars from both teams. Raúl “el Potro” Gutiérrez directs Real España, a club that lost 2-0 in Ida’s game against Olimpia.