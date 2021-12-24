“Silvia Pinal could die before the end of the year”, Mhoni Vidente | Reform

Definitely, the most regrettable news of last Thursday, December 23, was that the beloved first actress Silvia Pinal is hospitalized after a problem in her pressure and testing positive for the virus and Mhoni Vidente did not take long to address the issue.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the famous Cuban fortune teller has already commented on Doña’s state of health Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo 90-year-old who was hospitalized last Wednesday, December 22.

According to Quiroz, Mhoni Vidente would have issued a warning to the family of the great actress and producer, as a healing ritual would be required for her to recover.

The Arguenderito was direct when he pointed out that the Cuban would have indicated to the family that if they did not contact her for that purpose, Silvia Pinal could die before the end of the year.

Despite the news that indicated the serious condition of the driver of Mujer, Casos de la vida real, the family assures that Silvia Pinal is stable and with the necessary care for her recovery.

Silvia Pasquel shared that her mother may have been infected by a cameraman who entered her house with Covid-19 and days later, they reported the finding; however, the famous one had tested negative for the virus.

Later, Pinal would have been hospitalized after problems with her pressure and it would be after undergoing the routine test in the hospital that she finally tested positive for Covid-19.

It was reported that last Thursday Alejandra and Luis Enrique Guzmán, minor children of the first actress, would have taken the Covid-19 test since they had contact with their mother, but fortunately, these tests would have been negative. Silvia Pasquel shared that she would be quarantined in case of any doubt since she also had contact.

It had been managed that the state of health of Silvia Pinal It was so delicate that the doctors had asked the family to be united and attentive and that Alejandra, who was out of the city, traveled quickly and Michelle Salas would be traveling to be with her great-grandmother.

A name that became more famous than that of Silvia Pinal yesterday on social networks was Adela Micha, who committed a strong recklessness by ensuring that surely she was about to die or would have already happened and that she could even record something for This situation since he was going on vacation for Christmas, evidently he had not realized that he was being recorded yet.