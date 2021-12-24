Silvia Pinal was hospitalized in an emergency for COVID-19

The actress Silvia Pinal, an icon of Mexican cinema and soap operas, was admitted to a private hospital in Mexico due to complications from COVID-19. His internment occurred on Wednesday afternoon, after being transferred in an ambulance.

“Everything could be due to complications from the covid. We believe that it was during the weekend that he became infected,” declared his son Luis Enrique Guzmán, in an interview with the TV Azteca program “Venga La Alegría”.

Pinal, born in Sonora in 1931, is 90 years old and I was fully vaccinated, although he had not yet had his third booster dose, added Luis Enrique.

“Yesterday her heart rate dropped, her blood pressure went up, they gave her medicine to lower it, then she reacted very abruptly,” the singer commented on the program. Alejandra Guzman, daughter of the artist.

However, the Mexican interpreter relied on the protection of vaccines. “It is very mild, it is in a secluded place, so we are in contact with Dr. Daniel Sierra Lara and here we are telling everyone. My mother is strong,” he said.

STABLE BUT IN OBSERVATION



Alejandra Guzmán stated that when they left the hospital where she was admitted, Pinal “was already stable.” “His heart was already at a better heart rate, so that influence of the medicine they gave him was lowered and we had to wait 12 hours to see if a pacemaker was put on him,” he explained.

HIS CAREER

Silvia Pinal, who turned 90 on September 12, is considered the “last diva” of Mexican cinema, thanks to her famous characters and a career that dates back to 1949.

The Mexican actress rose to international fame with the Spanish director Luis Buñuel, who featured her in films such as “Viridiana” (1961), “The Exterminating Angel” (1962) and “Simón del Desierto” (1965). She was also noted for her role on television, where she hosted the iconic program “Woman, real life cases” for more than 20 years.

