Smart toilet with cameras to recognize users by year – Technology News – Technology

It is quite possible that the next step in technology will have an unusual but forceful twist: that you can be recognized by the characteristics of your year.

In fact, the Stanford University developed a smart toilet that apparently can do it.

This is hardly a prototype, but it has four cameras that identify people by their ‘anal fingerprint’.

According to specialized portals, the shape of the anus is not the same in anyone, similar to what happens with the fingerprint.

This apparatus was built to analyze feces, urine and time of both and thus constantly monitor people’s health.

What is this invention for?

The invention is to monitor health.

The research was published in the journal ‘Nature Biomedical Engineering’.

According to experts, “each user of the toilet is identified through their fingerprint and the distinctive characteristics of their anoderm“.

The anoderm “begins at the anal edge and ends at the dentate line. Unlike the gluteal skin, it is devoid of hair and sweat glands “, published the portal ‘Access Medicine’.

The main idea is that those who use this smart toilet, can obtain health results from the analysis of their waste. This would avoid, for example, the difficulty of some users with hospital systems or general medical studies with a high cost.

“The ideal sources of information diagnostic for continuous health monitoring are the potentially information-rich molecular contents of breath, sweat, saliva, urine and feces, “the researchers noted.

In addition, the different cameras are to observe “the dynamic changes of faeces, that is, the morphology and liquidity over time in the toilet bowl. ”

How does the device work?

According to the investigation, this toilet has four cameras, a motion sensor, a pressure sensor, a test strip and an artificial intelligence algorithm.

When the person is about to perform their needs, the device, by means of a passive infrared motion sensor, it identifies that it is on the toilet.

After the user does the deposition, the test strip is soaked and a camera analyzes the results. Then the pressure sensor activates another camera that takes pictures of the cup.

The whole toilet works with artificial intelligence: when the person takes the toilet paper or stands up, the device understands it as the end of the user’s sanitary process and is then available to analyze the results.

“Here we assume that the use of toilet paper or standing indicates the user’s intention to end the defecation event,” the researchers noted.

This toilet serves with Artificial Intelligence.

The idea of ​​this’ toilet future‘was conceived more than a year ago and, although no significant advances have been presented for its patent or its massive construction, it has received the applause of the scientific community.

Although there are still details to be finalized, for many it may be a great step in innovation. There is still a good time to know the fate of the prototype.

