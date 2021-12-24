Special Connected on Thursday 30th with Julio Navas and great software giveaway!

The next installment of Connected the Thursday, December 30 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) it will be different from all of them, for many reasons. For starters, it’s the number 25 of a series of video calls and interviews conducted by Julio Navas which, since its inception a little over a year ago, has been the backbone of our YouTube channel.

But also, this time Julio Navas himself is the protagonist, and you will ask the questions from chat. For this reason, it is also the first time that it will be done in rigorous direct. Julio will show us one of the projects he is currently working on, and will answer all your questions about composition, production, mixing and mastering of electronic music, but also about sound design or music business.

And it doesn’t end there: during the broadcast, we will give away an extraordinary software package thanks to the collaboration of leading brands. Read on for the details!

Take note: we are waiting for you in our Youtube chat on Thursday, December 30 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST)

Connected Special – Great software giveaway

Here we show you the first names on our list of gifts to raffle. But that list it is going to increase as the 30th approaches. Stay tuned for the cover or our Instagram!

Wavesfactory Quantum

IK Multimedia Syntronik 2 Max

IK Multimedia Lurssen Mastering Console

About Julio Navas

Julio Navas is co-founder and CEO of Restless Minds, a creative company that covers various services related to music and sound. His life has always been linked to music, technology and the music business, with a special focus on electronics and the world of DJing.

After almost 30 years of career, has combined the functions of composer, music producer, mixing and mastering, sound designer and DJ, carrying out interesting projects with artists as varied as David Guetta, Rinôçérôse, John Acquaviva or Trentemoller (to name a few) and with licensed works in companies of all over the world (Universal Music, EMI, Ministry Of Sound, Armada, Tronic, Skint, Toolroom, Ultra, Kontor, F *** Me I’m Famous, Spinnin…), getting various top # 1s.

Your experience in direct is endorsed by his well-known residencies in the most prestigious clubs, as well as countless sets as a guest artist in the most important events around the world.

In 2004 he started one of his most risky and ambitious projects. Fresco Records and Barzelona Publishing Group They were born with the purpose of exporting their sound to the world, performing in both cases the management of the label, catalog, design, gift, booking agency and artist management, reaching great successes in a short time and positioning both Fresco Records and Julio himself. Navas at the forefront of electronics.

Artistically awarded with Platinum album and on multiple occasions as Musical producer and label manager.

This extensive curriculum has served so that important companies in the sector (technology / music) have wanted to have their knowledge and support, being endorsed artist and collaborator for various brands, as well as to offer his direct consulting services to Reactable Systems or Blanco y Negro Music.

The project has recently started together with Xavi Barranquero (another veteran of the industry) We Sound Master, where they provide composition, production, recording, sound design, mixing and mastering services to artists, labels and agencies around the world.

In recent years, he has also shared his knowledge in schools such as ESADE, EUMES, SAE Institute, ESDesign, Seeway or IED Barcelona, ​​as well as in events as varied as AES Convention, Future Music Forum, Madrid Music Days, Sonar + D, etc …