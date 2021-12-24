Sporting Cristal Transfers 2022: John Jairo Mosquera was announced as the new sky-blue striker | League 1 | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The main objective at Sporting Cristal was to find an effective forward who can make a difference, both in League 1 and in the Copa Libertadores. After a few weeks of searching, the club finally revealed that it reached an agreement with Colombian John Jairo Mosquera for the 2022 season.

Although there were possibilities of the return of Emanuel Herrera, who currently plays for Argentinos Jrs., The option went into the background in the last hours. In the Rimense store they were already beginning to handle other options and the Bolivian market was the one aimed to find the right footballer.

This is how the agreement was closed with John Jairo Mosquera, who played in Guabirá this year (nine goals in 16 games), and Sporting Cristal shared the news with their fans with a brief message. The 33-year-old striker has a long history in foreign football, including in Europe, which generates excitement among the ‘Celestes’ fans.

It is worth mentioning that in the last four years, the attacker was in the Bolivian League and his best statistics for the goal were with the Royal Pari jersey: 15 both in 22 appearances in 2018 and 20 celebrations in 40 presentations in 2019. In in 2020 that same team was champion, but its participation was minimal: three touchdowns in eight games.

What teams did John Jairo Mosquera play for?

Throughout his career, the Colombian athlete went through Werder Bremen (2005 to 2008), Unión Berlin (2009 to 2012) and Energie Cottbus (2013 to 2014) of Germany; Changchun Yatai from China (2012); Envigado (2014 to 2015) and Llaneros (2016) from Colombia; La Serena (2016-17) from Chile; NorthEast United (2017-18) of Ireland; Royal Pari (2018 to 2020), Always Ready (2021) and Guabirá (2021) from Bolivia.