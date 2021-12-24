Sri Lanka, the country that wants to pay its oil debt with tea

A member of the Sri Lankan Tea Board stated that this is the first time that tea has been used to pay off a foreign debt.

Sri Lanka plans to pay off a debt for past oil imports from Iran through payments in tea, a government minister said.

Sri Lanka’s Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said his country looked forward to ship $ 5 million worth of tea to Iran each month until $ 251 million of debt is paid off.

Sri Lanka is experiencing a severe financial and currency crisis, which has been exacerbated by the loss of tourism revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

A member of the country’s Tea Board stated that it is the first time that tea has been used to pay off a foreign debt.

