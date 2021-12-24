Teófilo Gutiérrez Cali champion: celebrated with Argentine drink fernet and sang salsa anthem | Video | Soccer curiosities

Genius and figure: Teófilo Gutiérrez especially celebrated his first title with Deportivo Cali. The tenth sugar star, achieved this Wednesday, December 22 after beating Deportes Tolima 1-2, will remain in the memory and heart of ‘Teo’, who enjoyed the celebration at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

Teófilo, 36, took her out of the stadium during the Cali awards and subsequent party. Barranquillero’s first jewel was the kiss he gave Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, when he presented the team with the champion trophy.

However, Teófilo showed all his joy and spark in the Deportivo Cali dressing room. There he accompanied him Win Sports, who found him celebrating with fernet, a widely consumed drink in Argentina.

In addition, ‘Teo’ was encouraged to sing the salsa song that is fashionable among the fans of Deportivo Cali: ‘Amor de Primavera’, by Conjunto Chaney, which Gutiérrez just turned into the hymn of Cali since he shared it on social networks .

Finally, Teófilo Gutiérrez sent a message: “A kiss to all the Cali people and the Cali fans. Cheers, love and a merry Christmas to all football fans! ”.