The 10 most downloaded Android games of the week on Google Play | from December 20 to 26 | Cell phones | Smartphone | nnda nnni | DATA

Thanks to pages like App Annie we can know what games are the most downloaded in each country in Google play. But, have you ever wondered which are the ones that have obtained the most downloads this week? Here we tell you which have been the most requested mobile games in recent days.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free game for Android with the most downloads in the last seven days is Slap and Run. As for the mobile video games that have collected the most, it tops the list Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the paid games that have received a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 Y Monopoly. On the other hand, Poppy Rope Game Y Rocket League Sideswipe are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

Slap and Run – VOODOO Poppy Rope Game – Zego Global Publishing Rocket League Sideswipe – Psyonix Studios Love Fantasy: Match & Stories – Long-WINd DIY Keyboard – Crazy Labs by TabTale Streamer Rush – MagicLab Money Rush – Rollic Games Find the Alien – Moonee Publishing LTD Color Match – Supersonic Studios LTD Pull the Pin – Popcore Games

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Bad North: Jotunn Edition – Raw Fury Terraria – 505 Games Srl Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC Bridge Constructor Portal – Headup Slay the Spire – Humble Games

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Garena Free Fire – New Age – Garena International I Roblox – Roblox Corporation Clash of Clans – Supercell Call of Duty Mobile Season 11 – Activision Publishing, Inc. RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Bingo Blitz ™ ️ – Bingo Games – Playtika Santa Monica Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc.

How to download apps on Google Play

You can install apps, games and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that do not require installation. While some of the content is free, you will also find options that are only available if purchased.

Apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.

Search for content or explore the app.

Select an item.

Choose Install or the price of the item.

or the price of the item. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the transaction and get the content. If you already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

