The 21 cell phones that dialed 2021

The mobile market has been very dynamic in a year that has included a semiconductor shortage and the emergence of many competitors.

These 21 cell phones marked an interesting 2021 for the market. We tried many of them, but some did not even make it to Peru.

We list them in order of advertisement globally.

1. Samsung S21 Ultra (January 2021)

Samsung put a strong bet to dominate the high-end with a different design and a lot of emphasis on the camera.

One of the best Android In 2021 he arrived in Peru with some doubts about the Exynos models, but there is no doubt that it was one of the best teams of the year.

REVIEW of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

2. LG Rollable (not released)

LG He had already gotten tired of two-screen phones and was finally going to gamble with a foldable, but the company’s mobile division did not give for more.

Although we saw the LG Rollable at the CES 2021 conference of the Korean company, in April we learned that LG cell phones were no more.

3. Samsung A32 (February 2021)

Part of the bet Samsung in its line A in the first part of the year with quite a few features at a good price.

OLED screen with high refresh, ONE UI, one of the best update policies of Android to date and more.

REVIEW of the Samsung Galaxy A32.

4. OPPO A54 (March 2021)

This team marked the arrival of the Chinese brand OPPO to Peru. It entered a very competitive mid-range and perhaps it is not the fighter we would choose for its price.

However, it keeps the symbolic value of the arrival of OPPO, which we hope will surprise us with its extensive catalog.

REVIEW of OPPO A54.

5. Poco F3 (March 2021)

A very well balanced device from POCO that brings an AMOLED screen, 5G compatibility and a decent battery.

As sometimes happens with Xiaomi, understandably, it may have gone unnoticed by some amid the barrage of launches from the Chinese brand.

REVIEW of the Poco F3.

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (March 2021)

The mid-range from Xiaomi was refreshed shortly after starting 2021 with the Note 10. Among the four initial models, the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

120Hz AMOLED screen, 108MP camera and headphone jack highlighted this 2021 very well, although it already has a successor.

REVIEW of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (March 2021)

What if. East UItra responds directly to the proposal of Samsung.

The most outstanding feature of this cell phone is its huge rear camera module that includes a small screen.

It must be ultra difficult to manufacture, because it only reached some markets. Lets see if Xiaomi is encouraged to bring its top of the range to Peru in 2022.

8. Realme 8 5G (April 2021)

The first phone from Realme 5G to be OFFICIALLY sold in Peru. It was a great opportunity to see how far MediaTek has advanced in its Dimensity range.

Perhaps one of the most frustrating things is that we tested a version with 8GB of RAM when the one that was sold to the public was the 4GB one.

REVIEW of the Realme 8 5G.

9. Vivo V21 5G (April 2021)

Another brand that hit the market is Alive. The V21 5G It is one of the teams that attracts the most attention.

Lots of details complement one of the best selfie experiences in the mid-range.

We hope to see the high-end of Alive in Peru.

REVIEW of the Vivo V21 5G.

10. Asus Zenfone 8 Flip (May 2021)

Asus keep playing with the concept of the motorized camera with this high-end.

A striking cell phone that we currently do not see in the Peruvian market.

Cheer up, Asus.

11. Honor 50 (June 2021)

Honor parted ways with Huawei at the end of 2020 and this cell phone has marked its return to the mid-range armed with the services of Google.

An interesting proposal with several video options and a fairly fast load to stand out in the upper mid-range.

A good start.

REVIEW of the Honor 50.

12. ZTE Axon 30 (July 2021)

ZTE has had a great year in Peru. According to data from Canalys, it took the place of LG and is in fourth place with almost 10% of the market.

It will be interesting to know if this team will eventually make it to Peru. The ZTE Axon 30 marks the second generation of under-screen camera from ZTE with quite a few improvements.

13. Moto Edge 20 Pro (July 2021)

After years, Motorola He returned to the high end with this team.

The return to the premium segment has been positive with Ready4, a desktop interface that stands very well against DeX’s Samsung.

REVIEW of the Moto Edge 20 Pro.

14. Samsung Z Flip3 (August 2021)

The return of the “frog phone” is a reality, but with a folding screen. Samsung It has killed many of the fears of folding with important features like water and dust resistance.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is a champion in productivity, the foldable phone of 2021 is definitely the Z Flip3.

REVIEW of the Galaxy Z Flip3.

15. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (August 2021)

At the beginning of 2021 we had the Galaxy A52, but its “remixed” version from the end of the year is the one that attracts the most attention.

Water resistance to dust and optical stabilization in the mid-range? Samsung It achieves it with this team, which also integrates 5G.

REVIEW of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

16. Huawei nova 9 (September 2021)

Almost a brother of Honor 50, but with some camera improvements.

Huawei achieved an attractive phone despite its OFFICIAL compatibility issues with the services of Google.

Of course, we still do not see Harmony OS on cell phones sold outside of China.

REVIEW of the Huawei nova 9.

17. iPhone 13 Pro (September 2021)

A new year, a new iPhone. This 2021 Manzana has included for the first time a screen of high refreshment in their cell phones.

Improvements in the camera and autonomy are also welcome.

REVIEW of the iPhone 13 Pro.

18. RedMagic 6S Pro (September 2021)

RedMagic continues its commitment to phones focused on gaming.

The RedMagic 6S Pro it always stands out in performance tests and is armed with some extras that will interest those who play mainly from their cell phones.

REVIEW of the RedMagic 6S Pro.

19. Xiaomi 11T (September 2021)

We take a nap and Xiaomi introduced a new line of cell phones. The first phone from Xiaomi in discarding the “Mi” from the name.

A great mid-range that relies on MediaTek’s Dimensities with good performance, but not as good battery efficiency.

He has an older brother, Xiaomi 11T Pro, but it has not officially arrived in Peru.

REVIEW of the Xiaomi 11T.

20. Pixel 6 Pro (October 2021)

This year Google decided to go with its own processor. Google Tensor debuts in the Pixel 6.

The line that has dazzled fans of Google for years it seems, for now, captivating but not recommended.

REVIEW of the Pixel 6 Pro.

21. Sony Xperia Pro-I (October 2021)

Xperia lives, but with great changes. The cell phone line of Sony now it is focused on audiovisual professionals and aimed only at some markets.

We are still happy that this brand has changed to survive in the mobile world.