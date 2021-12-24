The 5 keys that will tell you if you need to buy a new TV

New TV. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Buy a TV it gets a little more complicated when it comes to going to the home appliances and choose the first TV that they have for sale. Before this, you need to know some good aspects in advance.

Although they look practically identical on the outside, the technical differences that each model presents inside can be decisive.

You will find that when choosing a television, you should not only consider its price or size, but also other important factors that make the difference between choosing an ordinary TV and the one you really need.

1. Having more inches on a TV is not synonymous with better

Save reasonable limits on available space; If it does not fit in your living room furniture or the space where it is installed, there is not much to do, the size of the TV is one of the most obvious problems. Is a 65-inch TV better than a 49-inch TV?

The size of the TV is determined by the distance from which it will be viewed. A simple mathematical formula will give you the perfect size for the available distance: Viewing distance (in inches) x 0.84 = inches from the TV.

With this formula you will find that if you normally watch television from a distance of 2 meters (200 cm / 2.5 = 79 inches), after performing the operation we obtain that for this distance, a TV of up to 66 inches (79 inches away x 0, 84 = 66 inch screen) it would be the perfect size.

2. The operating system

Televisions are getting more and more sophisticated in function. That is why the operating system installed on the television will be a determining factor in the user experience. From the connection platform of Smart tv up to image control. Everything mentioned above happens in the operating system.

Each brand has developed its own operating system for its devices. For example Tizen on televisions Samsung, webOS in LG or LIFE U in Hisense.

The exception to this rule is found in Android TV, the version of the operating system present in 85 mobile phones around the world, specifically adapted to work on TV.

Brands like Sony or Philips and many others use Android TV in their televisions, adding small improvements to the system to incorporate specific functions of their hardware.

Aspects such as the availability of applications Netflix, Disney or Amazon They depend on a reliable operating system, among the many other video and entertainment streaming platforms necessary for a great experience.

Apple TV on Android mobile device. (photo: as.com)

3. Realistic budgets

Money is a strong argument when choosing a television because depending on the available budget it will determine the size, features and even the display technology it will have.

This budget should be realistic, but flexible to some extent. The television market is full of price fluctuations caused by specific offers and promotions in which you can buy cheap televisions.

There are televisions for USD $ 500, but also USD $ 3,000 on the market and each price is based on technological improvement. Clearly, a $ 500 television does not look or sound the same as a $ 800 or $ 3,000 television.

Start there, knowing that not everyone needs a television worth more than $ 1,000. For it, Set a realistic budget, but with some flexibility, be a good starting point.

4. Connectivity at the back with the future in mind

For a few years now, it is extremely important to look at both the front and the back of the device. And that’s because on the back you will find the various connections for the TV. This is a part that has become increasingly important as television capabilities increase.

The most obvious example is found in the HDMI connectors which, depending on their version, provide a wide range of functions or will limit the quality of the devices connected to this port.

The arrival of HDMI 2.1 marks the before and after of television connectivity, since this standard allows a much higher bandwidth, resulting in better image quality.

This improved TV connectivity allows you to get more out of your TV when connecting a console new generation or a Pc for video gameas it improves the synchronization with the GPU and allows the display of the game in 4K and HDR resolutions, improving the gaming experience.

What’s more, the incorporation of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth o Support for WiFi-5 networks will make it easy to connect to a Bluetooth gamepad, headset or keyboard.

In addition, it will facilitate high-speed transmission, essential to achieve 4K content on transmission platforms.

5. You must know the differences between LED, QLED, Nanocell and OLED

This technology is based on an LED light source that is projected on a series of polarizing diffusers and filters until it reaches a liquid crystal panel, electrically stimulating the cells (pixels), allowing the transmission of a certain frequency of light wave that our eyes perceive as colors.

These tiny crystals act as a filter capturing a certain spectrum of light (RGB) depending on its size, filtering it by eliminating the rest of the frequencies and wave energies. The result is a brighter screen with more vivid colors.

Finally, the screens OLED they have a LEDs made of organic material that emit light when the load or current passes through it. OLED displays are widely used to display rich and vibrant colors. What’s more, when they transmit darker colors, they consume less energy.

