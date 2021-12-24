The arrival of Jürgen Damm to Chivas de Guadalajara falls due to the player’s salary

The transfer window is being very hard with Chivas. The economic reality of the Herd is leaving the club in the queue of laggards when it comes to going for a footballer of a certain level and with a good market: the first case happened with Sebastian Cordova, where UANL Tigers He advanced to the rojiblancos and took the former ’10’ of the America.

Now, the same situation would be repeating itself with Jurgen Damm, midfielder of Atlanta United which is being probed by various sets of the MX League. The 29-year-old player ends his contract with those of the MLS in 2023, but a clause in his contract allows him to find a way out in case there is an interested party.

In that scenario, Chivas raised his hand and it was for a player who has always been the object of his desire, but the high salary that the footballer receives is being a difficult solution in the offices of the Guadalajara team. According to information from Azteca Deportes, this is the reason why the arrival of Damm would be in ‘stalemate’.

“The reason that is separating the Atlanta element from Chivas is the issue of salary, because even though the player is willing to return to Mexico, Chivas’s budget would be far, since the player’s value is 1-5 million. of euros, this according to the Diario SanCadilla. “, it is read in part of the informative note.

Despite the fact that Chivas is Damm’s preferred destination, Toluca and Santos Laguna They lead the Herd to stay with the player due to a better financial situation. In addition, in Guadalajara they are still waiting to resolve the arrival of Roberto Alvarado, who is called to be the ‘bombshell signing’ of this market.