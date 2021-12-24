The bad news continues for Real Madrid

The white club continues to accumulate casualties at the end of the year

December 23, 2021 · 2:19 PM

Real Madrid has faced one of the most difficult stages of this season as the omicron variant of coronavirus begins to wreak havoc. The ranks in Europe for PCR testing have risen exponentially. For a week, the white club has seen at least 11 players fall between physical ailments and infected.

For the penultimate game of the year it only had 19 players and for the last game in 2022, with 14. Ancelotti had to call seven homegrown players to complete the call. It was known, in the absence of official confirmation, that one of the summoned players, Sergio Arribas, a youth squad, tested positive for covid-19 after conducting a rapid test after he presented symptoms.

Before this there were eight positive cases after hearing those of Alaba and Isco yesterday. Rodrygo, Asensio, Lunin, Marcelo and Bale are also infected. They should be added to Davide Ancelotti, assistant coach, who had to watch the game against Cádiz from home for this reason. Modric also tested positive, although the Croat later tested negative, but the regulations of the Basque Country prevented him from being there.

In total, Madrid closed 2021 with 12 casualties, plus Casemiro, who could not play due to the accumulation of cards. The white club did not face a similar situation since last season, in which throughout the season they suffered 55 injuries.

In the merengue team, only seven footballers have not been infected with covid-19: Courtois, Carvajal, Mendy, Lucas Vázquez, Ceballos, Camavinga and Vinicius.