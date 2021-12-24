The best Android launcher is 85% off for a limited time

Hurry up! Only today you can get the paid version of the best launcher for Android for very little money: only 59 cents.

If you still don’t have the Pro version of the most popular Android launcher and you hurry, today you have the opportunity to get hold of it for very little money.

Since, as happened a year ago, TeslaCoil Software, the company behind Nova Launcher, has lowered the price of the “Prime” version of your famous launcher before Christmas day.

So now you can get Nova Launcher Prime for only 59 cents, instead of the 3.99 euros that it normally costs, but only for a limited time.

Get Nova Launcher Prime for less than 60 cents

Despite the wide variety of launchers that we can find in the Google Play Store, Nova Launcher is still the best launcher for Android thanks to its large number of options and its constant updates, which are responsible for introducing the news that arrive with each new version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Nova Launcher: 7 tricks (and some extras) to get the customization you want

The “Prime” version of Nova Launcher allows you to unlock a number of advanced functionalities as a greater number of customizable gestures both on the home screen and on the icons, the possibility of create groups in app drawer, the option to hide applications in it without uninstalling them and many other features that you cannot find in the free version.

Do not miss this opportunity, since, for only 59 cents you can get the full version of the best launcher for Android. In addition, this is a great opportunity to redeem the balance you have accumulated in Google Rewards before it expires.

