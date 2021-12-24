The Chivas player who would think the same as Córdova and would already seek to leave the club

Alexis Vega would not be happy at Chivas and that is why he would not have renewed the contract.

December 23, 2021 · 4:18 PM

Chivas He received another criticism and now he came from the least expected place, because who was going to be his luxury reinforcement, Sebastian Cordova, assured that he preferred to go to Tigers for being a bigger team in addition to being the club where you can fight for titles, which in Chivas it would be complicated.

Within the campus of the Flock there could be some footballers who think the same as Cordova and one of them could be Alexis vega, who has not renewed a contract with Chivas despite the fact that it ends in December 2022 according to Transfermarkt data.

This would force Chivas to sell to the player no later than June of the year that is about to start, otherwise, Vega he could negotiate with other clubs as a free player, and it seems that the player would be forcing such a situation.

What Alexis Vega expects from Chivas and has not found

Returning from the Tokyo Olympics, Alexis vega He assured that he wanted to fight for the first places in the tournament and for the scoring title, however, he finished the championship without goals and in tenth place in the standings, in addition to being a substitute in the second preseason game against Mineros, which The forward would not be happy at all, who would seek to leave for European football.

