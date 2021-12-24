The Cruz Azul coach is not convinced of the exchange with Chivas for Uriel Antuna

The hobby of Chivas despairs when he sees how the official announcement of the arrival of Roberto Alvarado. According to different information in recent days, the agreement with Blue Cross It is more than closed, and it would only be necessary to define the amount that the representatives of all those involved would take.

However, with every hour that passes the agreement seems to be ‘fraying’. And it is that on the day of this pre-Christmas Thursday, the column San Cadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, reported that El Piojo would not be entirely sure of moving to Guadalajara, so he is looking for alternatives that will leave him at La Maquina.

However, another link in the negotiation would also be hindering: Juan Reynoso, coach of the cement workers. In the same informative note from San Cadilla it is read that the Peruvian strategist is not convinced with the exchange that would lead him to Uriel antuna to their ranks.

“My Cement Ear told me that the celestial coach Juan Reynoso is not enthusiastic about losing Alvarado either, who is highly valued for his individual quality and his virtues to play in various positions in which he has already used it – even as a winger.“, you can read part of the information.

The text goes on to say that it was the Cruz Azul leaders themselves who met with Reynoso to speak wonders of the ‘Brujo’, but the technician continued with a question mark hovering. Chivas, on the other hand, wants to rush the operation and announce Alvarado’s arrival as soon as possible.