The great Ranch that he inherited, that’s how it is inside

Angela Aguilar: The great Ranch she inherited, that’s how it is on the inside | AFP

In addition to having inherited an incredible voice and way of singing, Ángela Aguilar is also heir to the famous ranch The Soyate, located in Zacatecas, built by his grandparents Antonio Aguilar and the actress Wild flower.

We have been able to see several photographs and videos of the interior of said Ranch, the interior of the property is impressive and we will tell you about this project that was built on a plot of land in the town Tayahua, in the municipality of Villanueva.

It has a huge stable, the passion of its grandparents was always horses and it has been a tradition that has been passed from generation to generation, it is even known that the couple got up at purely five in the morning to go horseback riding.

The ranch is practically made in honor of Antonio Aguilar, so there are photographs of him everywhere, a place full of memories and a love that brought the couple together, the singer and the actress

Flor Silvestre had three children before meeting Antonio Aguilar, but they are not involved in the land, the property was bought by the singer and Pepe Aguilar along with Antonio Aguilar Junior were the ones who share this property.









Angela Aguilar of course will be the owner of the ranch at some point, she has one of her most important horses in this stable, a purebred Spanish colt named Troyano.

On several occasions we have been able to see photographs of their social networks where we must Fountains, brick walls, very well done facilities and of course a space full of luxury.

Ángela Aguilar has spent most of her childhood there and of course she has great anecdotes about her grandparents and her stay in that place, it could be said that it is like a historical piece that, every time it is visited, relives some of its best moments.