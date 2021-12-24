The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro arrive in Argentina: prices, models and availability in the country

The iPhone 13 It was presented by Apple in September of this year, in a family that includes four models, which have been sold in that country since the end of September. As is often the case, since then Apple’s most modern smartphone has been available for sale through informal channels, but now it reaches Argentina in official stores.

This year, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come with upgrades to your 6.7 or 6.1 inch display, now with 120 Hz refresh rate (useful to see more fluid movements in video games), a new and powerful A14 Bionic processor, greater storage capacity and as usual, new and larger lenses with substantial improvements to the camera software, which now allows you to record in cinematic mode with changes of focus and depth both while recording and in post editing directly from the computer.

But the great question that Argentines always have is when they will arrive in the country with a guarantee and officially, and how much will they leave. Since in general the North American versions can always be obtained by digital resale almost immediately, but at prices that few can afford.

In this case, we spoke with those responsible for MacStation, one of the main official Apple retailers in Argentina that sell equipment with a guarantee and with software approved by Apple for our country. From the company they confirmed that the equipment will be available in mid-January 2022 with prices that will start from $ 269,999 for iPhone 13 128GB even the most imposing of teams, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which for the first time we will have with 1TB of available storage, at $ 534,999.

Among the teams that enter will be all variants of iPhone 13 (128, 256 and 512GB), all variants of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (128, 256, 512 and 1TB) and the three variants of iPhone 13 Mini with 128, 256 and 512 GB. The full price list accommodates the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $ 369,999, $ 399,999, $ 469,999, and 534,999 for the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. The iPhone 13 Pro at $ 334,999, $ 369,999, $ 434,999, and 499,999 for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB respectively. While the regular iPhone 13 will be $ 269,999, $ 299,999 and $ 369,999 for 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, along with the iPhone 13 mini that will cost $ 234,999, $ 269,999 and $ 334,999 for 128, 256 and 512 GB.

13-10-2021 The four models of the iPhone 13 family: Pro Max, Pro, standard and Mini, from left to right.

As it is not manufactured in Tierra del Fuego, the iPhone “is 16% tariff and has an internal tax of 20.48%, which makes it more expensive than any other high-end equipment in Argentina, which has some benefit in the import or in the assembly locally “, details Diego Kravetz of MacStation, one of the main Apple distributors in Argentina , to which he adds: “The additional cost that is paid to buy an official iPhone in Argentina is not that it goes to us, but to the taxes that we are obliged to pay for importing the product.”

“Also getting the product to import is not easy and it has to be financed internally, despite credit difficulties,” Kravetz adds. All this added to the global shortage of equipment in the technological field. But the truth is that we are proud to be able to have them in the country despite many factors, and luckily, we did not have any government restriction to import them “

At the moment it is the only retailer that announced the official prices and the arrival of the equipment with direct purchase from the premises, the online sale or its official store in MercadoLibre with sale approved by Apple. And according to MacStation, in your case the Warranty begins at the time of purchase at your localAs opposed to buying it from an informal reseller in which the warranty period “is already running since they bought it in the US to resell it.”

In comparison, other high-end equipment, similar in performance to the IPhone 13 Pro, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is close to $ 180,000 (competitively priced even for the US version).

That said, there are other options to get the latest from Apple in our country. The MercadoLibre unofficial resalesFor example, they put the 512 GB iPhone 13 Pro between 460,000 and 480,000 pesos, but these prices vary depending on the reseller and stock. You can also get the North American version of the same 512 GB iPhone 13 Pro by purchasing systems abroad such as TiendaMia or similar, with a cost, on sale, of $ 460,000 for which you have to wait for the shipment from the US and then the customs process.

It should be noted that the models for sale from the US or for resale by online sites work perfectly in our country for its 4G connectivity, but are not approved by Apple for use in Argentina.