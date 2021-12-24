The misery that Chivas offered Alexis Vega and that is why he goes to Rayados

Alexis Vega could leave Chivas to play for Rayados.

December 24, 2021 13:09

Chivas continues to suffer to form a competitive squad for the 2022 Clausura tournament, since it seems that the reinforcements that he had tied up like the Roberto Alvarado, they would fall at the last minute.

To top it all, according to the Peloteros PQ podcast, Striped I would be interested in adding to Alexis vega, one of the most talented players in Chivas, which would put the technician in serious trouble Marcelo Michel Leaño.

More from Chivas: The crack that Chivas could sign but Peláez has no intention of looking for him

Alexis vega ends his contract with Chivas in December 2022, but according to media such as ESPN, he would have rejected at least three offers to renew the contract proposed by the directive of Chivas.

What Chivas would have offered Alexis Vega

According to the Salary Sport portal, Alexis vega would have a salary of about 7.8 million pesos a year, however, the offers of the board of directors of Chivas they would not have reached the best salaries in the club, which would be around 21 million pesos a year, which would be exceeded by the high salaries that they can pay Striped.

More from Chivas: Amaury was right, the player who wants to go to Chivas but charges like in PSG