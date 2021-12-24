The most powerful version of this Xiaomi costs less than 200 euros

The Chinese device comes with good features and a very tempting price.

You can take the top model of the POCO M3 Pro 5G for only 187 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Xiaomi smartphone has a discount on its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, although only for a limited time.

The Chinese device, which we have recommended countless times, is one of the best purchases you can make below 200 euros. It arrives with a eye-catching design, a 6.5 inch screen, 3 chambers Y 5G connectivity, among other features.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

Charging …

READ ALSO POCO M3 Pro 5G, analysis: fluid screen, power to spare and 5G for less than 200 euros

The color combination on the back of this POCO will catch your eye. The yellow and blue tones in which you can find it are not very common in the world of mobile telephony, and that is a plus for many users. Your screen, with IPS technology, reaches the 6.5 inch and has Full HD + resolution.

Your brain is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a processor that does a good job and with which you will not have problems for basic tasks. As we have pointed out at the beginning of this post, the model on sale comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5 “IPS screen and Full HD + resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

We ran into 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: lead a 48 megapixel main sensor, they are accompanied by a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a repeating camera with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the hole of its frontal, an 8 megapixel camera.

His battery, on the other hand, reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh. You will have energy for the whole day and if you need extra battery power, you can charge it at 18W. In addition to 5G, it has NFC technology, which will allow you to pay without taking your wallet out of your pocket.

As you have seen, this is a smartphone that lacks nothing. A striking design, a good screen, a solvent processor, 3 cameras that do a good job, a great battery and extras like 5G connectivity. For less than 190 euros it is a very easy purchase to recommend.

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe