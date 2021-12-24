The moving farewell of Carlos Marín’s ex-wife to the artist

Last Sunday, December 19, the Hispanic art world was moved by the sad news of the death of one of the members of the pop opera quartet Il Divo, the baritone Carlos Marin. After being hospitalized for a couple of days in intensive care, he died at the age of 53 in Manchester England. Whoever was her partner for 17 years, the Spanish singer Geraldine Larrosa, known by her stage name as Innocence, wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram account.

The artists, Charles and Geraldine were a couple for 17 years. They shared a love of respect and complicity; in 2006 they decided to marry and got married, but in 2009 they divorced. Despite separating their lives, the two continued to have an excellent relationship that lasted to this day; When, after the death of the singer, Innocence remembered Marín with devotion in a message published by the artist on her official Instagram account.

At the time of death, little was known about the causes of death of the Spanish baritone member of Il Divo, but due to the suddenness and the characteristics of the singer’s life, a healthy person without apparent serious health problems, it could be thought that he had contracted covid-19; It was during the week that his lawyer, Alberto Martín, confirmed that the cause of death was due to coronavirus, in statements on the Spanish TV program “It’s already noon” broadcast by Telecinco channel, the lawyer said: “He was a very focused and reasonable and he was already vaccinated, but this does not immunize you one hundred percent and he has attacked him very hard … The first of the month is when he began to have symptoms and feel bad. He endured a long time before going to the hospital, and I don’t think this has been good either. “

After confirmation of the cause of death of Charles, Geraldine wanted to share on her Instagram account a heartfelt message for anyone, in her own words “the love of her life.” In a post where you can see photographs of great moments lived by both of them over so many years, the singer wrote: “Thank you all for respecting my painful silence! I want everyone to know most of them know it but I repeat it! that Carlos Marín has been and will always be the great love of my life (…) I know that the universe will bring us together millions of times, it will marry us millions of times that I have no doubt! I love you with all my soul!”.

And it is that despite separating Charles and Geraldine remained in permanent contact and maintained a relationship of those loves that go beyond the titles and roles that link us, but rather, to love each other above all things. Both were still in each other’s lives, in recent years they shared many stages and made collaborations on countless songs that they sang as a duet. The trust and respect between them was such that the baritone of Il Divo He was the godfather of the little daughter the singer had in 2012. “Your goddaughter loves you madly! I know that you are here by my side and next to our Family but you have left us an immense void! I love you my love, your voice, your joy, your affection and your humor is permeated in my soul! You are my great love that has set the rhythm of my heart! I love you my love”. He expressed Innocence at the end of what was his beautiful farewell tribute to the great singer. RIP.

