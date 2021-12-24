The news that fills the fans of Geraldine Bazán with happiness

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

The renowned actress Geraldine Bazán recently confirmed that she will be part of the great cast summoned for the second part of the successful Mexican telenovela “Corona de Lágrimas”. The acclaimed story will be produced by Juan Alberto Castro and broadcast on the Televisa network; the soap opera will be part of the great classics that return for 2022.

The successful Mexican soap opera “Crown of tears”Returns 10 years after its first broadcast. It was in 2012 when the cycle starring the actress Victoria Ruffo was a success and the public was completely hooked on each of the compelling stories of this soap opera. In August 2021, almost 10 years later, its original producer Alberto Castro confirmed to the joy of all his fans, that the second installment of the story would arrive in 2022.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is what is known about the inheritance of Carmen Salinas

This Christmas will be very hard for the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved