The news that fills the fans of Geraldine Bazán with happiness

The renowned actress Geraldine Bazán recently confirmed that she will be part of the great cast summoned for the second part of the successful Mexican telenovela “Corona de Lágrimas”. The acclaimed story will be produced by Juan Alberto Castro and broadcast on the Televisa network; the soap opera will be part of the great classics that return for 2022.

The successful Mexican soap opera “Crown of tears”Returns 10 years after its first broadcast. It was in 2012 when the cycle starring the actress Victoria Ruffo was a success and the public was completely hooked on each of the compelling stories of this soap opera. In August 2021, almost 10 years later, its original producer Alberto Castro confirmed to the joy of all his fans, that the second installment of the story would arrive in 2022.

Recently Geraldine Bazan confirmed his participation in the second installment of the telenovela: “The truth is very happy, the truth is very excited also because in some way it is my second project with El Güero, with his team, and I love working with them, besides, well It is a story that was very successful 10 years ago, “said the actress.

Trying to preserve the original essence of the series, the producer summoned the entire original cast of the strip but some of the actors may not be present, such as Adriana Louvier who played Olga Ancira in the strip; months ago the actress reported that due to work commitments she could not be part of the cast of the second installment of Corona de Lágrimas. This is why it is believed that the incorporation of Geraldine It will be to play the role of the character Olga, in which Adriana played.

Source: Instagram Televisa

At the moment, scenes of some characters have already begun to be filmed, but Geraldine will begin recording early next year.