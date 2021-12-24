The NFL playoff landscape, at the start of Week 16

The Titans used their win over the Niners to improve their position in the AFC, while San Francisco handed over a postseason ticket to Dallas.

The first match of the Week 16, the penultimate, of the regular season, and despite the fact that it was a game with two teams in the provisional postseason table – one for each conference – the seed changed very little with the result.

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) beat at home the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) to open the day on Thursday night, taking advantage of a brilliant second half. This means that it is time to return to see how the cadres of each conference are arranged, momentarily, with 15 meetings to be held on the day.

Tennessee climbed one spot with its home win over San Francisco to open Week 16. ESPN.com

American Conference

With victory over the Niners, the Titans became the second team of the American to achieve double-digit victories, following the Kansas city chiefs (10-4).

Pos. Team Record one.* Chiefs 10-4 two. Titans 10-5 3. Patriots 9-5 Four. Bengals 8-6 5. Colts 8-6 6. Chargers 8-6 7. Bills 8-6 * Rest in Wild Card Round

The triumph, momentarily elevated them a place in the sowing of the AFC, above the New england patriots (9-5), who in turn descended to third place. The rest of the conference was unchanged.

With the change of position between Titans Y Pats, the duels of Wild Card Round in the AFC would be arranged as follows, for now:

The Buffalo bills (8-6) would visit the Titans, in repetition of a match from Week 6 that he won Tennessee, by 34-31. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) would pack coats to make the trip to Foxborough, where they would be measured against the Pats, before those who succumbed in Week 8 by 27-24. The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) would visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), in the only unprecedented meeting for the first round of the postseason in the American.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs would be awaiting the results of the Wild Card Round, to know rival of the Divisional Round.

National Conference

Meanwhile, the Niners’ meltdown does not alter the picture in the NFC.

Pos. Team Record one.* Packers 11-3 two. Cowboys 10-4 3. Buccaneers 10-4 Four. Cardinals 10-4 5. Rams 10-4 6. 49ers 8-7 7. Vikings 7-7 * Rest in Wild Card Round

The Green bay packers (11-3) with the best mark in the league, and the first place in the seeding of the conference.

The Dallas cowboys (10-4) occupy second place, as leaders of the NFC East, followed by Tampa bay buccaneers (10-4) in the NFC South, Y Arizona cardinals (10-4) in the West, all with the same brand.

The most important change that the stumbling of the Niners in Nashville, was that he mathematically qualified Dallas for the postseason, to join Green bay as the only two teams in the entire NFL with a guaranteed ticket to the playoffs.

The best Wildcard at the conference, at the moment, they would be Los Angeles Rams (10-4), which temporarily remain below Arizona by tiebreaker criteria. In this same sector, 49ers retain the second wild card ticket despite having stumbled on Nashville, but his mark is now (8-7), within the reach of several more teams that are hunting in the National.

The last ticket that this side of the key deals is for the moment in the hands of the Minnesota Vikings (7-7).

According to this order, the matches for Wild Card Round on the National would be as follows: Vikings would travel to Dallas, Niners would visit Bucs, and the Rams would face the third time Cards, after splitting wins in the regular season. The other two duels would be held for the first time this season.

Green bay would be waiting to know how the winners of Wild Card Round to Divisional Round, to know who would visit them in Lambeau Field.

The eliminated

Team Mark Removed Bears 4-10 S15 Jaguars 2-12 S14 Jets 3-11 S14 Lions 2-11-1 S14 Texans 3-11 S13

We remain with five teams eliminated from the postseason contest, as we finished the previous day.

Those five teams are the Chicago Bears (4-10) and Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in the NFC, Y Houston Texans (3-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) and New York Jets on the AFC (3-11).

Of course, our list of teams that are already thinking about what 2022 holds, and that will have a free agenda throughout most of January and early February, can grow exponentially in Week 16.

Where it is possible to speak of a place at the top, is in the order of selections of the next draft, where the Jags They carry the inside lane to choose with the first global shift for the second year in a row.