The operation Ferran Torres to Barça is in the final stretch

FC Barcelona’s financial woes are well documented, but the club is believed to be “close” to closing a deal for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres ahead of the January transfer window.

The two clubs are currently “working to reach an agreement” on a transfer for an initial fee of 55 million euros, as reported by Sam Lee in The Athletic. Torres has been frustrated by the lack of opportunities at City and has been told that “he would be a central part of his rebuilding operation with new coach Xavi.”

The talks are said to be “coming to an end” with the Premier League champions willing to sell out the 21-year-old, provided they receive an acceptable offer. City signed Torres from Valencia for € 23 million in August 2020.

Journalist Matteo moretto reports that the transfer is “practically closed” and it could only be a “matter of days” before everything is finalized between the two clubs. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has announced that Torres will sign a five-year contract at the Camp Nou.

Yes, Ferran Torres to Barça is about to fall. Agreement practically closed with Manchester City. A matter of days, they admit from the club 🔥 – Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) December 22, 2021

Ferrán Torres to Barcelona, ​​done deal confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for € 55m plus € 10m add ons to Manchester City. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB Ferrán will sign a five year deal as new Barcelona players in the coming hours. He’s always been the priority for Xavi. pic.twitter.com/n1LsaHmISQ – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

However, there is a warning amid all the excitement about the possibility of Torres arriving. ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens report that the transfer “depends on [el Barça] free up space on your pay bill first. “

The Barça works to cut space

All of which means Barca have to get rid of the players first to stay within La Liga salary limits and raise some much-needed funds. The retirement of Sergio Agüero will help but more exits will be required.

Barça manager Mateu Alemany confirmed this before Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday, December 21.

“We have many duties in Barcelona at the moment, but the first thing is to respect financial fair play to be able to sign,” he said, as reported by SportsKeeda. “There must be exits first.”

Barcelona is now “working to speed up some exits” to be able to register Torres in time for when the club returns to action in 2022, according to Mundo Deportivo. The first game of this new year for the Catalans is in La Liga against Real Mallorca on Sunday, January 2.

Barça will then face Linares Deportivo in the Copa del Rey three days later before hosting Granada in La Liga on Saturday, January 8. Xavi will take his team to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and a semi-final against Real Madrid.

How will Torres fit in at Barcelona?

If Torres does trade Manchester City for Barcelona, ​​he will increase Xavi’s attacking options at the Camp Nou. The 21-year-old is a versatile player who can play as a forward or as a winger.

“I consider myself a winger, it’s where I show my potential the most, but it’s also good to play as a forward,” he told reporters at a press conference in October after introducing himself as a Manchester City center forward at the outset. of the Bell.

Xavi might be tempted to use Torres as a forward, flanked by forwards like Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembélé, who looks like a powerful set-up on paper.

The new coach will also have Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite return from injury in 2022 to increase his options, as well as youngsters Ez Abde, Ilias Akhomach and Ferran Jutgla, who have enjoyed minutes in the first team this season.

