“The owner of my heart”: CANELO ÁLVAREZ apologizes to his wife after flirting with Lucero? (PHOTO)

In recent days Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has been a trend in social networks due to his appearance at the inn of Value Grupo Empresarial where he was seen very happy giving a flower to bright Star and later he performed the song “Eso y Más”, authored by Joan Sebastian to the singer.

As if that were not enough behind the scenes of the event, the two celebrities exchanged words and even took some photographs, which were shared on social networks. Given this, the boxer declared that he has always been a Lucero fan, so he could not hide his happiness.

He sings to Lucero

This fact caused a furor among the athlete’s followers and some claimed that, for a moment, he had forgotten about his wife Fernanda Gomez, in the presence of the interpreter of “Cuéntame”. However, others saw it as an act of simplicity and humility on the part of the world champion.

This event was organized by the businessman Charles Bremer, recognized for his participation in the program “Shark tank“, and in which he was also present Manuel Mijares, ex-husband of bright Star, who likewise took the time to exchange some views with “Canelo“.

Share photo with your wife

Despite the media coverage of his presentation at this event, Saul Alvarez did not issue any subsequent statement. Especially because of the comments that claimed that he had flirted with Lucerito on stage, something that did not happen but was widely cited on social networks.

It was until this Thursday that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, shared an image in the company of his wife accompanied by the phrase: “The owner of my heart”, which put an end to speculation. At the same time, Fernanda Gomez commented the publication with: “I love you a lot of heart, you mine forever.”

KEEP READING:

“I would have fallen in love with her”: The UNCOMFORTABLE moment in which EL CANELO Álvarez declares himself to Lucero (VIDEO)