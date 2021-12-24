The persecution of Gertz Manero that made Silvia Pinal flee Mexico in the trunk of a car

(Photo: Twitter / @ pozainforma)

The Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero, He is practically the most powerful man in Mexico, when it comes to justice. However, since he holds that position (and before) he has been involved in scandals in which he is accused of abuse of power, falsification, plagiarism … to name some of the claims.

One of those controversies took place 20 years ago. On that occasion the The conflict was with the Mexican actress Silvia Pinal –This Thursday hospitalized by COVDI-19– who the official sued for an alleged fraud in Protea, an organization that groups together theater producers.

A recreation of all this was made, subtly modified, in the autobiographical series of the actress “Silvia Pinal, in front of you”, starring Itatí Cantoral, which dealt with the most significant episodes that the legendary Mexican artist has had in her life. .

And specifically in the case of the story of Gertz Manero, it is the first time that the actress speaks on the subject.

Archive photograph of the Attorney General of the Republic, Alejandro Gertz Manero. EFE / Mario Guzmán



Hidden in the trunk of a car It was like Silvia Pinal, in 2000, escaped to Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, in her attempt to evade an arrest warrant that the now Mexican prosecutor had filed against her.

And it is that Pinal had been indicated with accusations of fraud against the National Association of Theater Producers, for more than 9 million pesos, at the time she chaired the organization. The information revealed in the series also indicates that this happened after seven years of an investigation that was precisely requested by the producer Armando Cuspinera together with Alejandro Gertz Manero, who in 2000 served as Secretary of Public Security of the then Federal District.

Thus, they indicate that it was in February 2000 when Silvia Pinal arrived in Acapulco and from there she went, in self-exile, to the American city of Miami, where she lived for 11 months in the apartment of her daughter, Alejandra Guzmán. In fact, in the program she says, she was the only one of her children who knew her whereabouts, on the recommendation of her lawyers.

Sylvia revealed how her mother is (Photo: Instagram / @ sylviapasqueloficial)

“How am I going to have to leave my house as if I were a thief?” Is what the actress wondered in the series, after receiving the Mr Amigo award, which she gives to citizens Mexicans that have helped a friendly relationship between Mexico and the US. In fact, among the changes that history had for the erie, is this passage from Silvia’s life in 1999, a year before the events actually occurred.

The legendary actress also confessed on the show that it was sometimes difficult for her to stay in exile. Although later, about eight years later, she and Gertz Manero announced their reconciliation.

Silvia Pinal hospitalized for COVID-19

On the morning of this Thursday it was reported that the Mexican actress, Silvia Pinal, entered the Médica Sur hospital, in Mexico City, on Wednesday afternoon due to a COVID-19 infection where she remains hospitalized.

During an interview with Venga la Alegría, the singer Alejandra Guzmán reported that the actress was admitted to the hospital due to hypotension in addition to a cardiac arrhythmia, later she was diagnosed with the contagion of Coronavirus.

Photo: Instagram / @ takebtake

At the moment, the “Diva de México” is in the Covid area of ​​the hospital where she is being treated and, according to her relatives, some studies are being carried out to determine the treatment she will follow.

The family is calm, since the signs of the 91-year-old actress are stable and she is fully conscious. Likewise, it is important to note that the interpreter has the complete vaccination schedule.

KEEP READING:

Silvia Pinal was hospitalized for COVID-19

Alejandra Guzmán spoke about Silvia Pinal’s hospitalization for COVID-19: “My mother is very strong”

Who was the impossible love of Tigre Azcárraga