The photos of Mica Tinelli and Lisando «Licha» López’s romantic trip to New York – Para Ti Magazine

Mica Tinelli and her boyfriend, the soccer player Lisandro “Licha” López, traveled to New York to spend White Christmas, as the New Year’s Eve party is called in the Northern Hemisphere.

The designer and businesswoman and the soccer player packed their suitcases a few days ago and traveled to the United States, from where they have shared photos on their Instagram accounts.

Mica and her boyfriend, Licha López, walking through the city of the United States. Photo IG.

Previously, the designer was in the last Showmatch program with her brothers Francisco, Juana and Lolo, while her boyfriend appeared at the Maradona Cup, where his team -Boca Júniors- faced Barcelona.

Mica posing in Brooklyn, New York. Photo IG.

“We continue adding moments and knowing places together”They both wrote in a shared post, where he is seen walking the streets of New York. “What a beautiful couple, I love you”Marcelo Tinelli wrote in his daughter’s publication. Mica’s mother, Soledad Aquino, was also unaware of the young woman’s posting and commented: “Nice.”

Having a drink in a bar. Photo IG.

Then, the businesswoman published images where she was enjoying drinks in local places in the city, in addition to showing that she visited the church of San Patricio, where she lit candles. “Today I lit a candle here,” TInelli’s daughter wrote in the photo where she showed a section of the basilica.

Mica lit a candle in the church of San Patricio. Photo IG.

Mica also shared with her followers a photo where she is seen wearing a warm diver, ready to withstand the 4 degrees Celsius temperature.

TInelli’s daughter well bundled up. Photo IG.

On the other hand, the businesswoman also shared an image where she is seen wearing a very Christmas trousers and shirt outfit, in a green tone.

Mica with a Christmas look. Photo IG.

