The radical decision that Lewis Hamilton made amid the uncertainty about his future in Formula 1

Hamilton’s last public appearance, last Friday at the Mercedes team base (@ MercedesAMGF1)

Saturday December 11 was the last participation of Lewis hamilton on their social networks. From the previous to the definition of the title of the Formula 1, in which lost the final battle at the hands of Max verstappen that the almost 37-year-old Englishman (01/07/1985) no longer used those communication channels. After the mandatory interview after the last race in Abu Dhabi, the seven-time world champion was called into silence and on one of his accounts made a drastic determination.

After the competition in which the Dutchman from Red Bull won and took the championship, the British from Mercedes, although he greeted his rival, did not attend the press conference. Two days later he was also not part of the post-season tests in which the drivers made contact with the new 18-inch tires that will be used in 2022. On the Mercedes W12 was his future companion, George russell. It attracted attention because tires are key in motorsport and Lewis is obsessive about the set-up of his car.

Last Wednesday he was made a Knight of the Crown in the United Kingdom, but did not speak publicly. On the following day he and the representatives of the German team were absent from the gala of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). 24 hours later, Lewis made his last public appearance when he visited the team’s base in Brackley, England, when he was bid farewell to Valtteri Bottas, which in 2022 will race at Alfa Romeo.

This is how Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram profile appeared on Thursday

In a framework of uncertainty about its continuity, something revealed by the Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s whereabouts is a mystery and for twelve days he has not published anything on his social networks. In which it acts most is in Instagram for his stories, and that is where he first decided to stop following F1, but today in his profile it was noted that no longer follow anyone, even to the profile that he put together his inseparable companion, his dog Roscoe.

Perhaps it is a way to free your mind after a year that was exhausting, beyond how strong English is in every way, but especially in your head. He is number one when it comes to psychological wars and in this context he moves like a fish in water. Or it is also possible that wanting to disconnect is a way to take a real vacation.

Hamilton was dissatisfied with the definition of the competition at the Yas Marina circuit, where on the last lap he led the competition and the Race Director, Michael Masi, in full neutralization, allowed Verstappen to overtake the five laggards and stay behind his opponent whom he beat on the last lap, because the Dutchman had new soft tires that he put with the safety car on the track. Lewis could not defend himself, since at that point he was on tires that at that time had 45 laps of use and shot that the definition was manipulated.

On Wednesday 15 Hamilton received the title of Knight of the Crown of the United Kingdom, but did not speak publicly (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

Mercedes made two complaints, one for allowing Verstappen to overtake, and the other because she understood that at one point Max was on par with Lewis, before the relaunch, something that is prohibited. The FIA, after almost four hours of analysis, dismissed those claims and that is why then the senior staff of the German team -including Hamilton- was absent from the gala, something for which “There is no forgiveness,” according to the new president of the governing body of motorsports, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Hamilton has a contract with Mercedes for 2022 and 2023 and due to his silence and Wolff’s expressions rumors of a possible retirement grew. Even started to dream who could be your replacement, in case you want to get off in the next season, where the radical change in technical regulations will present cars very different from those of the year that ended.

F1 survived the withdrawals of Juan Manuel Fangio, Jackie Stewart, Michael Schumacher and the death of Ayrton Senna, to name a few heavy hitters. It will also continue if Hamilton decides to step aside, but it would not be the same. He is the most influential driver in the category in the last 15 years. With his silence, he captured the attention and managed to get more talk about him after the end of the season than about Verstappen himself, the champion.

KEEP READING

Why Mick Schumacher could make his Ferrari debut in the 2022 Formula 1 season

Max Verstappen told who the key character behind his title is and issued a warning that worried Formula 1