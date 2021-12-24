The relaxation with medical prescriptions is over

They want the CSS pharmacies to deliver the exact dose of drugs to patients.

CSS says the approval process will improve planning processes

After detecting that some doctors from private clinics incur in the practice of prescribing extra doses of the same drug, which affects the planning and dispensing to other patients, the Social Security Fund (CSS) seeks to stop this situation.

Alex González, executive director of Services and Benefits of the entity, explained that they will propose to the Board of Directors of the CSS that the prescriptions of private doctors go through an approval process.

He clarified that they seek with this approval process they seek to regularize and improve the planning and distribution processes of medicines, as well as guarantee that the prescribed doses are those taken and required by the patient.

Faced with this situation, patient leaders such as Emma Pinzón, describe this process as a setback in the health care to which all insured persons are entitled.

‘Attending to private clinics reduces the demand for appointments in the CSS. Putting obstacles in the way of the withdrawal of drugs will cause a collapse in appointments of the institution, which in itself is not efficient. We have hundreds of patients who do not make an appointment today, ‘said Pinzón.

According to the leader, the money allocated to purchases of drugs, supplies and laboratory reagents is not enough, not because year after year it is less, and putting obstacles to provide medicines to the population is not the solution.

Gabriel Pascual, from the Committee of Relatives and Patients, said that the project is an invention that demonstrates the inability to improve hospital care.