The requirements set by María Antonieta de las Nieves, “La Chilindrina”, to meet a new partner

Marie Antoinette de las Nieves, known to all for playing the endearing character of the chilindrina In the series El Chavo del 8, she recently declared on the morning show Sal el Sol that she is open to the possibility of being as a couple again. After being married for 48 years with whoever was her great love Gabriel Fernández; The comedian was widowed in 2019 and has remained alone ever since. This Thursday after being consulted on the program regarding falling in love again, the actress expressed that she would be willing to find a partner, but made it very clear the requirements that she considers important to give herself a new opportunity in love.

The renowned actress is enjoying a good time, in the interview given to Sale el Sol she is splendid, active and very up-to-date. And is that Marie Antoinette It has not stopped for a second, during all these years, to produce and stay current in the artistic world. She was recently recognized with a Guiness Record for her artistic career, for being the actress who has been playing the same character for the longest time, Chilindrina; achieving the record of 50 years, from the first chapters of Chavo del 8 in 1971 to the present.

