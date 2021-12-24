The requirements set by María Antonieta de las Nieves, “La Chilindrina”, to meet a new partner

Marie Antoinette de las Nieves, known to all for playing the endearing character of the chilindrina In the series El Chavo del 8, she recently declared on the morning show Sal el Sol that she is open to the possibility of being as a couple again. After being married for 48 years with whoever was her great love Gabriel Fernández; The comedian was widowed in 2019 and has remained alone ever since. This Thursday after being consulted on the program regarding falling in love again, the actress expressed that she would be willing to find a partner, but made it very clear the requirements that she considers important to give herself a new opportunity in love.

The renowned actress is enjoying a good time, in the interview given to Sale el Sol she is splendid, active and very up-to-date. And is that Marie Antoinette It has not stopped for a second, during all these years, to produce and stay current in the artistic world. She was recently recognized with a Guiness Record for her artistic career, for being the actress who has been playing the same character for the longest time, Chilindrina; achieving the record of 50 years, from the first chapters of Chavo del 8 in 1971 to the present.

The comedian was married for 48 years to Gabriel Fernández, almost the entirety of the years that she has been playing his character, but in 2019 her beloved husband unfortunately passed away and the actress was left alone. When asked about her love situation Marie Antoinette He said: “What I need is someone to be close to me and hold my hand. That he is in his house and I in mine, for what? It is absurd to have someone like that. To see it from time to time or from afar? No.” It is logical to think that the actress who has been married for so many years prefers a more traditional type of relationship; away from the new couple models that are a trend these days.

Source: Instagram Marie Antoinette of the Snows

Then, the interpreter of “La Chilindrina” expressed what could be considered the most important point of her requirement to be able to give someone the opportunity to enter her love life; The good mood. “First I would have to like that person very well and then see what happens.” And he continued: “It would have to be someone very special and above all that I liked him very well. Because I believe that there is nothing in this life that humor does not exceed it. You can love a person a lot but if you don’t like him, if he is not a person who makes your life bearable, then it is difficult. As much as you love someone, the day to day with someone you don’t like must be very difficult “said the actress.

Finally after being consulted about the use of applications to “flirt”, that is, dating applications where you can find a partner, the actress was very sure about what she thinks about it and how she really would like to meet who could be her new life partner. “Noooo, not that laziness! Oh no no! It would have to be someone I know but live and direct. She said emphatically and continued: “And no, I am not denied because if God were to bless me knowing another person more or less my age, more or less my way of being, my style; I don’t know maybe if it would cheer me up. But through social networks, oh that laziness, no! Ha ha! said the comedian with a laugh. Marie Antoinette the idea of ​​being able to “match” in dating apps was taken with great humor. So you know, whoever is more or less the same age and way of being, but above all who steals smiles from Chilindrina, will have a better chance of conquering her heart.