The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the last terminal of the Korean firm to receive the December update

This update comes with version number G781BXXS4CUL3 and includes the December security patch.

Over the past few weeks, the Korean manufacturer Samsung has been rolling out the December update in almost all its terminals And so, after recently updating some older devices such as the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Note 20, now it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is the latest terminal of the Korean firm in receive december update.

As the guys from Android Authority tell us Samsung has begun to deploy December update on all Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Spain.

This update comes with firmware version G781BXXS4CUL3 and includes the December 2021 security patch. This patch fixes a large number of vulnerabilities related to privacy and security and incorporates bug fixes and device performance improvements.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE last year with One UI 2.5 based on Android 10, later upgraded to One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 earlier this year and is expected to receive Android 12 throughout the first semester of 2022.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and you want to check if you already have this update available, you just have to access the section Software update, which is found within the menu of Settings from your terminal. In the event that this is the case, you just have to click on the option Download and install to update your smartphone with the latest Android security patch.

