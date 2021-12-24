The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the brightest screen ever seen in a mobile

Samsung’s next beast will surprise you with its screen brightness. According to the latest clues, it will hit up to 1,750 nits.

If there is one aspect that Samsung has been perfecting in its mobiles year after year, it is, without a doubt, the screen. With each new generation of the Galaxy S series, the company once again surpasses itself by incorporating the highest quality displays seen in the high-end phone landscape. And of course, in 2022 it won’t be any different.

A recent leak from Sammobile has stated that the screen of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 set a new record, becoming the brighter that has been seen so far on a smartphone.

Up to 1,750 nits of brightness on the Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra

According to the information shared, Samsung Galaxy S22, the smallest model of the family, will not receive improvements in this regard; its maximum brightness will remain 1,000 nits, or 1,300 nits when using extreme brightness mode to display the screen outdoors without problems.

For its part, the Samsung Galaxy S22 + and S22 Ultra will arrive with improvements in this regard, since their screens will be capable of achieve a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits, the highest figure that we have seen in a smartphone to date –for comparison, it is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S21 + and S21 Ultra reached a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, being able to reach 1,500 in some cases, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max maxes out at 1,200 nits.

You have to take into account, yes, that all 1,750 nits They will only be achieved in specific circumstances. The figure refers to peak brightness that can reach the screen, only when the automatic brightness is activated and we are in an environment with a lot of lighting in the environment.

This is the change that will return the Samsung Galaxy S22 to the most premium cut

Therefore, this figure cannot be reached in case of adjust the brightness level manually to the highest level. In that case, the brightness will be slightly below 1,750 nits **.

The new Galaxy S22 series should be presented around the months of February and March next year 2022. To date, we have already been able to gather a lot of information about this new trio of smartphones from the Galaxy series, and everything indicates that the leaks will continue without respite until the day of its presentation.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe