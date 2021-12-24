The School of Medicine asked for zero alcohol at the wheel at the national level

The board of directors of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) published a resolution suggesting to the national government and to the provincial governments the “Zero tolerance to alcohol consumption for drivers of motorized vehicles on public roads”. Among the main arguments, the medical authorities mention that allowed blood alcohol concentrations also affect reaction time and immediate decision-making; that alcohol intake, no matter how minimal, alters heart rate and sleep; and that people have different capacities for hepatic metabolism and individual reactive characteristics to alcohol, being able to react in different ways to alcohol exposure. Road accidents are the main cause of death in people under 35 years of age in our country, and alcohol is present in 1 out of every 4 road accidents.

In this sense, the ANSV prepared – together with the Ministry of Health, SEDRONAR and associations of relatives of traffic victims – the draft Law on Zero Alcohol on the Wheel that is in the Transportation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation . The initiative proposes that the only limit allowed for the driving of motor vehicles in the national territory is zero. In Argentina, current regulations allow a graduation of 0.5 g / l of alcohol in the blood to drive, however, in the provinces of Córdoba, Salta, Tucumán, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, Río Negro, Santa Cruz and La Rioja, and cities such as Mar del Plata, Santa Fe, Rosario, Posadas, Moreno, Tigre and Ezeiza, among others, govern the zero alcohol regulation in their territories.

“It is transcendental that the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA manifests itself in favor of dissociating alcohol from driving. It is a great support, since it is about those who know the most about the subject and makes it clear that road safety is an issue of public health. It is one more argument that we have to continue promoting the Zero Alcohol Driving Act throughout the country, and we trust that the new representatives of the Chamber of Deputies will facilitate this debate that society needs “ said the executive director of the National Road Safety Agency, Pablo Martínez Carignano.

The legislative proposal for Zero Alcohol at the wheel previously received the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and 53 entities grouped in the Forum of Argentine Scientific Societies, Civil Society Organizations and Universities. In addition, during the last Federal Road Safety Council recently held in Santa Fe, the highest road safety authorities of the provinces unanimously voted to ask the Chamber of Deputies for the treatment of the Draft Law on Zero Alcohol on the Wheel, with the aim of that the new deputies who assumed their seats are aware of the bill.