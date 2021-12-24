The sky turns the Ethiopian war

When all seemed lost, help came from heaven. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Nobel Peace Prize, Ahmed Abiy, has achieved in recent weeks a radical and in extremis turn in the conflict that for a year has confronted him with tiger forces from the north of the country thanks to the help of armed drones recently provided by Turkey, United Arab Emirates or Iran. At the beginning of November and after a rapid succession of military victories, the troops of the Liberation Front of the Tigré People (FLPT) were located just 85 kilometers from Addis Ababa and the conquest of the capital seemed imminent. Fear then broke out among the population and several workers from international organizations left the country. The US embassy even urged its citizens to leave Ethiopia “as soon as possible.”

A few later, came the government reaction. Abiy himself led his troops in the front line of combat, called on the population to take up arms “against the rats” and launched an offensive that caused the withdrawal of the tiger soldiers up to almost 300 kilometers from Addis Ababa. The secret of the current imbalance in the balance is in the clouds: the use of military unmanned aerial vehicles has triggered a change of roles in the conflict that began more than a year ago. In the last four months and while the United States and the European Union called for a peace negotiation, the Ethiopian government has openly established agreements with Turkey to acquire state-of-the-art Bayraktar TB2 armed drones that have been used in other conflicts such as the from Nagorno-Karabakh or Libya. It was not his only acquisition: the executive led by the Nobel Peace Prize winner has more discreetly bought military technology and aircraft, less lethal and Chinese-made, from Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Last month, an Al Jazeera investigation reported that between September and November alone, there were more than 90 flights with military cargo between the emirate and Ethiopia.

The use of drones by foreign forces turns the country into a laboratory of the latest war technology

The tiger side rejects that their withdrawal responds to military losses and assures that it is a gesture to open the door to humanitarian aid – in August the United Nations denounced that they have only been able to distribute 10% of the aid – but last Sunday , the president of the Tigré, Debretsion Gebremichael, sent a letter to the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, to demand international intervention. In his letter, Gebremichael denounced the use of “drones provided by foreign forces” by the Ethiopian government and its Eritrean ally and called for the establishment of a zone without flights “of planes and drones” in the north of the country, a stronghold of the Tigers.

The first to launch the alert was the independent research collective Bellingcat, based in the Netherlands, who used satellite images to evidence the proliferation of combat drones at several military airports and shortly after the South African analyst Martin Plaut published images of remains of an identification plate of a Turkish drone that fell in tiger territory.

Relatively low in cost compared to US or Israeli technology, Turkish TB2s, costing between one and two million dollars, are considered among the most effective military drones on the market and, according to a report published by Reuters in October, other countries such as Morocco, Poland or Ukraine have also ordered copies from their Turkish partner. In addition to serving as spy cameras from the sky, identifying enemy bases thanks to their real-time and high-definition images, these military unmanned vehicles have a high capacity for destruction thanks to the heavy weapons that they can carry during their flights.

They also provoke possible massacres: on Tuesday, the Tigré Popular Liberation Front reported this week that at least 28 people were killed and 80 injured as a result of an airstrike with drones on a market in the city of Alamata.

The use of drones by foreign forces in Ethiopia places the African state as a military laboratory of the latest war technology, an armament showcase and certifies the internationalization of the conflict in the second most populous country on the continent and a key element in the unstable region of the Horn of Africa, with Somalia and South Sudan at war, Eritrea mired in an atrocious dictatorship and Sudan mired in a political crisis.

The war in Ethiopia has its roots in recent history. Although the Tigers only represent 6% of the population, the FLPT party, the leader of an unbalanced coalition, ruled the country for 27 years and held the main political, economic and military positions. The arrival to power in 2018 of the Oromo politician Abiy, placed by the tiger government to try to quell the riots in the country, meant the loss of privileges of the tiger elite and the signing of peace with Eritrea, the main enemy of the previous regime.

In the middle of the fray, the Ethiopian population. In little more than a year of conflict, both sides have caused massacres with tens of thousands of deaths and the tiger side denounces the use of hunger or sexual violence as a weapon of war. At least 400,000 people are in a situation of famine and more than 9 million are in need of humanitarian aid.