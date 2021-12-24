The team in which Julio Furch has already decided and does want to be a reinforcement for 2022

The club that Furch decided and would like to play in Mexico

December 24, 2021 08:10 am

Julio César Furch, a footballer who undoubtedly showed that in Liga MX, he is one of the most recognized and one of those who could be a high-level signing. In that sense, the footballer has already talked about which club he would like to represent.

In an interview for TNT Sports, the footballer acknowledged that he is a Boca fan and that if a proposal is made, he would like, although the same scorer exposed the subject of his gratitude for Mexico and that before returning to his country, he would like to play in a big.

In that regard, Furch made it clear that if the possibility arises, the forward would like to be in the Eagles of America. Thus, the offensive, recognized the two largest clubs on the continent, as a possibility to sign.

How much would it cost America to sign Julio Furch?

According to the Transfermarkt report, the market price of Furch is 2.5 million euros, although the Orlegui group would think of selling it for 7 million dollars.

