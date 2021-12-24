The US reduces days of isolation for health personnel who test positive for COVID-19

Concerned that a new wave of COVID-19 could overwhelm US hospitals that are understaffed, federal authorities relaxed the rules that force healthcare workers out of work for 10 days if they test positive for a diagnostic test.

From now on, those workers will be able to return to work after seven days if subsequent tests are negative and they show no symptoms.

According to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the isolation period can be shortened to five days, or even less, if there is a severe staff shortage.

“As the healthcare community prepares for a foreseeable increase in patients due to the omicron variant, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect what we know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses.” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“Our goal is to keep healthcare personnel and patients safe, as well as to respond to and prevent overload in our healthcare facilities,” he added.

The purpose of isolation is to keep infected people away from uninfected ones, to prevent further spread of the virus.

CDC officials advise that when calculating the 10-day isolation period, day one should be considered the first full day after the onset of symptoms or after a positive test.

If a person develops symptoms at any point after testing positive for COVID-19, the quarantine period must be restarted, beginning one day after symptoms develop.