The video that shows that LeBron James plays alone in the Los Angeles Lakers

In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. The San Antonio Spurs were given a video showing that LeBron James plays only in the 2021-22 NBA season.

There is a crisis in Los angeles lakers. There’s no doubt about it! Whether due to injuries, absences and lack of chemistry, the situation is more than worrying because they reached their fourth loss in a row after falling to the San Antonio Spurs by 110-138 points. Lebron James play only in season NBA 2021-22.

Sometimes it appears Russell westbrook with a triple-double, but his losses overshadow the good performance. At other times it is Carmelo anthony who comes from the bank and adds good numbers, but still does not reach. The only one who is saved in the bad level of the Lakers is LeBron James.

In the last four games, they only had losses to Los angeles lakers, LeBron averaged per game 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Additionally, he was the player who led all the stats against the San Antonio Spurs in the December 23 loss.

With 36 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal and 2 blocks, Lebron James He was the one who led the Lakers in all the statistics against the Spurs. Once again it was shown that ‘The king’ plays alone and receives little help from peers. A video is the queen test!

The video that shows that LeBron plays only in Lakers

In the last quarter of Los Angeles Lakers vs. The San Antonio Spurs had just over 7 minutes left and LeBron James received the ball from DeAndre Jordan to lead the attack. Literally ‘The king’ he was alone against five players because no teammate approached until he tried a triple. The video speaks for itself.