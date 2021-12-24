The viral video showing the ‘smallest’ apartment in New York

Axel Webber is a TikTok user who has been living in New York (United States) for three weeks and who It only took 46 seconds to show her apartment. In the clip he has shared on the social network, you can see the Manhattan home where he resides. As reported by the New York Post, the Internet user wanted to show those who are considering moving to the Big Apple what their day-to-day would be like.

“This is what you will find if you come to live in New York,” says the man. “No matter what your expectations are, you’d better lower them”. In the video you can see a door that leads to a simple room reminiscent of a dressing room. It is a 22 square meter room and, although it is habitable, it is the only private space that the tenant has. “As soon as you enter the door, there is the bathroom,” Axel has described. “Just beside […] you will find the kitchen “.

Then the surfer He has shown a shelf in which he keeps “a bowl” and “a plate”. “The pantry is fully stocked,” he joked. “I just realized that all these foods are carbohydrates and also come in boxes. There is no nutritional value here.”

Where is the bathroom?

To rest, the now New Yorker has a bunk bed with two mattresses, although he assures that he only uses “the one below”. Next to his bed there is a keyboard, which at the end of the video he begins to play. As more than one person may have wondered when watching the clip, this house lacks a toilet.

The truth is that Webber has told in a second TikTok publication that he shares a bathroom. For now the price of this 22 square meter room is unknown. “Whatever you are paying is too much,” said one user. The video showing Axel where he lives has been viewed more than 23 million times so far.