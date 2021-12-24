‘The whole p … world grows’; Fernanda Castro defends her armpit hair, El Siglo de Torreón

Fernanda Castro, the youngest daughter of actress Angélica Rivera and producer José Alberto Castro, remains in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the young woman, who studies music in Boston, decided to get rid of the boredom of confinement by answering questions from her followers on Instagram, but one of them pissed her off.

When questioned about her contagion of COVIDFernanda explained that she felt good, without any complications so far, receiving the good wishes of her family, such as those of her mother, the actress Angélica Rivera, as the young woman showed a postcard signed by her mother in her statements.

Everything was going well, until a question from netizens made Fernanda angry: “Since when have you not shaved your armpits, Fer?“, to which the young woman replied that since August, and showed one of her armpits with hair.

More netizens began to question her about this decision and about how hygienic it may or may not be, to which Castro responded annoyed: “It still makes me very stupid that a woman with hair in the armpit, as the whole pu ** world grows, is something ‘ooooh‘”he said.

“Serious question, they tell me a lot about aesthetics … aesthetics? It’s good for me mothers, because I look how I feel, pretty. Second, hygiene, most of the men on this planet have hair in the armpit, not just in the armpit, almost all over the body … therefore are they dirty? Therefore they do not have hygiene?“, I ask.

In other publications on his Instagram account, he shows himself free without shaved armpits.