The world’s largest floating wind power plant starts up

89 km off the British coast is the Hornsea 2, a huge wind farm, the largest in the world today, which with its capacity to generate 1.32 GW of energy can feed 1.3 million households. Just a few days ago, Orsted, the Danish company that operates it, announced that it has already managed to produce its first energy.

The future of wind energy is in the ocean. Although some reports rank offshore wind power as the most expensive way to generate electricity at the moment, a recent study by 140 experts links reducing its costs with the increase in size of wind turbines.

Different countries have already launched into the race to achieve bigger, cheaper and more efficient wind turbines, and to achieve this they have seen that it is easier to install these huge mills in the middle of the sea than to have them on land near a town. The new generation of floating windmills seeks to take full advantage of marine air currents while reducing the cost of this form of energy by more than half.

The Hornsea 1 floating wind power plant (Orsted)

The Hornsea 2 was first announced in 2016 and is the younger brother of the Hornsea 1, although it has come out taller and stronger. It has 165 Gamesa 8 MW Siemens wind turbines that give it a capacity of 1.32 GW. This same October, the offshore substation (OSS) and the reactive compensation station (RCS) were installed. And, a few days ago, the Danish operator Orsted announced that the plant has managed to produce energy for the first time.

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing the world today, and we believe that the solution lies in deploying renewable energy resources on a much larger scale than the one we have seen so far “, he commented Duncan clark, UK Region Director for Orsted. “The UK is the world leader in offshore wind, and our Hornsea projects have helped pave the way for the next generation of offshore wind farms.”

When fully operational, it is expected to power 1.3 million homes, although that number will increase to 2.3 million when the production of the Hornsea 1 joins him. In addition, Orsted is already working to increase the family. The Hornsea 3 received the development consent order in December 2020 and the Hornsea 4 is currently under development.

The next largest floating wind farms

If the Hornsea 2 has taken the title of “the world’s greatest” from its brother, the Hornsea 1, the next world record holder is already under construction right now.

The Dogger Bank wind farm in the UK. (GE)

One of the possible candidates is the Dogger Bank wind farm, which is beginning to be built in the UK seaside town of Ulrome. The plan is for the wind power plant to have three Haliade-X 14 wind turbines and that, when they are at full capacity, in 2026, they will be capable of producing up to 3.6 GW of energy with which provide the UK with 5% of its total energy needs. The Haliade-X 14, manufactured by GE Renewable Energy, will be 260 m high and 14 MW of power.

The new Chinese mill will be the largest in the world. (MingYang Smart Energy)

The other may come from China. MingYang, the company behind the MySE 16.0-242, ensures that its mill will have three 118-meter blades that will cover an area of ​​46,000 m², more than six football fields occupy. Its power will be 16 MW and it can generate up to 80 GWh in one year. According to MingYang, the complete prototype will be ready in 2022, it will go into operation in 2023 and its commercial production can begin in the first half of 2024. If they maintain the planned deadlines, they will not lack buyers to assemble a new floating wind power station, the largest in the world that end British hegemony.



