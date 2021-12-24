they filtered for how many years will the French renew

2021-12-23
Ousmane Dembéle, who apparently is in optimal condition knowing his medical history since he arrived at LaLiga, will continue to wear the colors of the FC Barcelona. Good news for Xavi.
And it is that this is confirmed this Thursday by Catalan newspaper Sport, ensuring that the French winger will renew his contract for five seasons and agree to lower his current record.
The ‘Mosquito’ had signed a bond until June 2022 when he landed at Barça in 2017, coming from Borussia Dortmund.
During the summer market there was much speculation about his departure from the team, as he was not comfortable with the salary cut. But with the arrival of Xavi to the bench everything seems to indicate that the DT managed to convince him.
The renewal of Dembélé It is a success for Barça as the continuity of the footballer is ensured and prevents him from leaving for free, it also manages to lower the salary mass to be able to incorporate other players into his squad.
Cook reveals the life Dembélé led in 2019
The aforementioned source adds that the “will of the player has been decisive in reaching this agreement, since his agents were more in favor of undertaking a new adventure abroad and, incidentally, charging a good commission when arriving with the freedom letter” .
But nevertheless, Dembélé He has preferred to stay considering that he likes the club and the project that he proposes Xavi for him.