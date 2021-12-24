They honor a doctor who retires after three decades dedicated to Public Health

Lucía Rombolá, a Public Health worker, spent most of her career in public hospitals based in the La Matanza party. Although she acknowledges that the needs are many in public hospitals and professionals work harder, she also highlighted how grateful she is for everything she learned on a personal level and, particularly, with regard to the professional.

After almost four decades dedicated to practicing medicine, Rombolá commented in communication with El1 Digital: “I have mixed feelings … on the one hand, leaving something for which I bet and wanted a lot and, on the other, joy because I see that the work I did throughout my career had its fruits; at least, that’s how they let me know in the tribute they did to me. Sometimes you are not aware of the things you are doing and how they are affecting other people ”.

Recalling how his beginnings were in the District hospitals, he explained: “I started in 1984 as a doctor of the Guard at the Paroissien Hospital, run by Isidro Casanova; later, I went to a clinic and contributed to the assembly of the Medical Clinic right there ”. “When the Balestrini Hospital in Ciudad Evita opened, they called me to be the head of the Medical Clinic,” she said.

Asked about what it is like to practice medicine in a party like La Matanza, she replied: “The alert of its population regarding the pathology is very different due to the conditions in which the people live; many times, they go to hospitals late and that is the only health resource they have ”. In addition, he assured that the fact of being in hospitals such as Paroissien or Balestrini makes the vision of what health is and what the population needs is different from what is perceived from other places.

Rombolá assured that she was very grateful for her visit to the public hospitals of the District since they taught her a lot on a personal and professional level. “Obviously much more is needed, but the professionals work hard and are very committed to the entire social context of the population; I think that, as time goes by, we will continue to improve ”, he emphasized.

Far from thinking about a definitive retirement, he maintained that he will take a few months off, but that afterwards he will continue to dedicate himself to medicine because it is what he enjoys doing the most. “I have a practice in the Federal Capital to which I have half abandoned, and there I dedicate myself to teaching, they are all projects that I am analyzing,” he commented.