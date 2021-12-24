An NYPD school security agent was shot dead this morning in queens as she finished celebrating her 27th birthday with her twin sister, who was injured.

The occisa and her twin had their birthday yesterday Wednesday and were with a friend when violence broke out on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard N this morning shortly after 4 a.m., sources told New York Post.

The trio had a dispute with several unknown suspects, who opened fire and wounded the school security officer in the torso and leg, police said. She was rushed to Mount Sinai-Queens Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released, pending notification to the family. His twin was shot in the left knee and her friend the same age was shot in the buttock and shoulder left. Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects they fled after the shooting in a BMW, which was last tracked to the upper deck of the George Washington Bridge.

The nature of the dispute that led to the violence was not clear at the time. The victims were never inside the “Solletto” bar, located in front of the crime scene, police said.

NYC has recorded 454 homicides and a total of 1,795 shooting victims this year as of Dec. 12, according to the NYPD. Almost half of the fatalities (44%) remain unsolved, apparently due to the shortage detective.