They present the first car equipped with Huawei’s HarmonyOS operating system, which turns the vehicle into a “super device”

The Chinese technology giant Huawei has presented the first car equipped with its HarmonyOS operating system, with some features that would surpass the new Tesla Model Y.

Its about Aito M5, a hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) that has been jointly developed with Chinese automaker Seres. It works both with electricity as with fuel, which, according to laboratory data, allows it to have an autonomy of up to 1,242 kilometers, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.4 seconds.

Among other benefits, the M5 has four-wheel drive, glass equipped with a double layer of soundproofing, a fast battery recharge and a 15.6-inch touch screen on the control panel. Regarding the HarmonyOS Smart Cockpit operating system, this turns the car into a super device that allows you to connect with smart devices such as ‘smartphones’, home appliances and smart watches, highlights Huawei.

“It will redefine smart mobility”

During the presentation event, held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen this Thursday, the executive director of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said that the vehicle “will redefine intelligent mobility.” Reserves and driving tests of the Aito M5 will be available in the Asian country from next January 20.

China is one of the larger markets of electric cars and several companies, including the American Tesla, compete for a share of it. The Model Y of Elon Musk’s company has a range of 531 kilometers, with a maximum speed of 250 km / h and its starting price with the respective subsidies is $ 53,940. Meanwhile, the price of the Aito M5 after the application of the subsidies is approximately $ 39,000.

