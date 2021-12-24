They reveal the date of the trilogy between Román González and Gallo Estrada in 2022

The days of Román González are numbered in Nicaragua. In the first week of December, he left training camp in Coachella, California, because the date set for his fight against Juan Francisco “el Gallo” Estrada was up in the air. There was no point in continuing to wear himself out in the gym without having a clear goal and that is why he returned to go down to training without neglecting his rhythm because from one moment to another everything could close as often happens in relevant fights.

BoxingScene.com assured that the Chocolatito y el Gallo trilogy could take place on March 5, 2022, almost a year after the controversial rematch for the card of judge Carlos Sucre, who saw him lose 117-111 and caused his permanent suspension from part of the CMB. According to the renowned boxing portal, the trilogy will be the main event that the DAZN network will broadcast from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Roman and Estrada’s rematch on March 13 was nominated for Fight of the Year by the WBC. The combat was intense in each round, very close, for most of the experts who saw one or the other win by a small margin. For that reason the trilogy was one of the most anticipated, however this year it could not be carried out due to different factors, despite being initially announced for October 16.