this best seller only costs 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone comes with a nice design and all the features you need.

The Redmi Note 10S Can be yours for just 200 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, not inconsiderable numbers.

The Chinese terminal has a good panel AMOLED, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 4 cameras and one great battery with fast charge. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the Redmi Note 10S at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone has a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis, the MediaTek Helio G95, a solvent 8-core processor with which you will enjoy good performance.

This Redmi Note 10S also incorporates 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh that you can charge to a maximum power of 33W. For less than 210 euros, it is a more recommended purchase.

MediaTek Helio G95

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + AMOLED screen

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

USB-C, headphone jack, FM radio

