This is Angela Aguilar’s ranch inside

Angela Aguilar She is one of the youngest members of the Aguilar Dynasty and one of the heirs of the famous El Soyate Ranch, in Zacatecas, which his grandparents built: the singer Antonio Aguilar and the actress Wild flower. The interior of the property could be seen, on many occasions, thanks to the photos published on their social networks and several interviews that the family did.

The history of the ranch was born when Antonio Aguilar wanted to surprise his beloved by building a property to suit him and Flor Silvestre once remembered what he said to him when they got married: “He told me ‘I’m going to build your house’ and he did so” . To carry out this project, it bought a piece of land in the town of Tayahua, municipality of Villanueva.

One of the most important spaces in The Soyate is the stable, since their passion was horses, something that passed from generation to generation. The couple got up at five in the morning to ride and brought food because they always returned late at night.

“I have portraits of him everywhere, he is in every brick and in everything in this house … In my house he put quarry flowers everywhere so that no one would dare to doubt that the house had been built for his flower … I live from his memory … It is the greatest thing there is, that your partner is part of yourself, we were not two, we were one … “, said the singer before passing away.

How is the Aguilar Dynasty ranch today?

It should be remembered that Flor Silvestre had three children before meeting Antonio Aguilar, but they do not have any legal action on the land, since the property was bought by El Charro de México. The natural heirs were Pepe Aguilar and Antonio Aguilar Jr. (the children they had in common), who, in turn, share all their assets with their children.

Ángela Aguilar is one of the future owners of the ranch and he spends a lot of time there, he even has his black Trojan horse in the stable, a purebred Spanish colt. There is also a stable where they take care of the animals that they use for all their shows and you can see how they constantly take care of them.

In the photos he publishes in the social networks, you can see large amounts of fountains and brick walls that maintain the essence of the ranch. Pepe and Antonio Aguilar did not want to remodel the facilities or throw away the objects to have all the possible memories of his parents, who are buried in the chapel they built a few meters from the main house.

Angela Aguilar She spent her entire childhood there and, without a doubt, she has great anecdotes from her grandparents, who were very important people to her. El Soyate today is a vivid image of the golden age of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, a terrain that will continue to pass between all descendants. Would you like to meet him?